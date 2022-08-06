Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,264.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,264.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00007826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00265025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,363 coins and its circulating supply is 563,047 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

