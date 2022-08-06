Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $109.12. 535,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,175. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

