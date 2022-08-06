Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58. 59,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 160,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Oncorus Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oncorus by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Oncorus by 28.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

