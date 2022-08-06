ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,751. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

