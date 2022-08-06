Opium One Day Volume Reaches $46,821.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $865,377.61 and approximately $46,821.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00623613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.