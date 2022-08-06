OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $564,355,278.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,355,278.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,729,600 shares of company stock worth $4,674,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

