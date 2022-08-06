OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. 4,575,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,729,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,584. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

