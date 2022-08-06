Oppenheimer Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $107.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after buying an additional 152,966 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.