Orchid Market Cap Achieves $87.58 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $87.58 million and $13.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

