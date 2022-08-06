O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Cut by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 11.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.01. 330,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,408. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $650.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,094 shares of company stock worth $6,384,893 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

