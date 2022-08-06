O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lowered by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 11.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.01. 330,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,094 shares of company stock worth $6,384,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

