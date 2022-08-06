Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 6.4 %

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 763,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $974.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.