Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.81 on Friday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.