Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OC. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $12,911,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 104,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.