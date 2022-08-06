Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor comprises about 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.38% of Owens & Minor worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. 453,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

