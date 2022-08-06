Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Down 2.6%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 9,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

ONTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

