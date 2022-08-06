PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $5.89 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $56,575.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,968,181,995 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

