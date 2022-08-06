Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $641.28

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.28 ($7.86) and traded as low as GBX 631 ($7.73). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 645 ($7.90), with a volume of 31,498 shares changing hands.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £580.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3,511.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 688.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

