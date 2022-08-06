Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

PKG stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

