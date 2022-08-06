Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 34,530 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.16% of Atkore worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atkore by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.