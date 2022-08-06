Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys Shares of 7,447 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.17 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

