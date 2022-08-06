Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 150,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.