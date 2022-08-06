Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $381,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.3 %

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.