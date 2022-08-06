Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $260,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ACC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.