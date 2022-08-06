Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.