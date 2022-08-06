Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,615,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,615,500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

