Pallapay Hits One Day Volume of $237,268.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $237,268.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
