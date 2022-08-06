Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Reaches $9.04 (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00038947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $28.13 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 180.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00624961 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.