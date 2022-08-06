Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.10-$18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.82. The company had a trading volume of 618,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,742. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,240,000 after acquiring an additional 65,477 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $11,672,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

