Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $28.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.26. The stock had a trading volume of 813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,818. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.38.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

