Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $269.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Paylocity Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $255.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

