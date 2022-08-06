PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.87-3.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,083,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,174. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

