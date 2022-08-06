PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.87-3.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.