Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 975

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $832.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.2 %

Pearson stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.21.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pearson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.