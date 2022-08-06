Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 224.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

