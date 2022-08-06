Pembina Pipeline Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.3 %

PPL stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$45.80. 2,837,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,900. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and have sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.