Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Penn National Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Penn National Gaming Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

