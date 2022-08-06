Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Penumbra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

