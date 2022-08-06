PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,839.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00146448 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

