Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 174,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.22 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.