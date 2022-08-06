Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $373.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

