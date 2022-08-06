Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 468,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

