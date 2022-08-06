Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 53.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.