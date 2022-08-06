Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

AGG stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

