Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

