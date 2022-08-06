Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.80 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Perficient Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 302,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

