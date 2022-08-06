Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

