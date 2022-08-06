Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.88. Pharming Group shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,150 shares trading hands.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

