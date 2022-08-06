Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Phore (PHR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $173,139.96 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,515,107 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

