Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $242.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

